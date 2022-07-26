The employees of CareArc will get a raise. Exactly how much is a mystery.
“The board has approved us to give that budgeted cost of living increase across the board.“ Chief Executive Office Renee Hively said at the end of Tuesday's monthly board meeting.
She added that the increase is a percentage. But Chief Financial Officer Serena Howe said she did not want to disclose the percentage.
The increase was approved after an executive session on finances. Earlier in the meeting, Howe provided an open mid-year summary on the nonprofit's revenues.
“Year-to-date, we have a net gain of $293,000,” Howe said.
CareArc had a net gain of about $16,500 in June, after a net loss in May. That was despite an unexpected closure in Emporia one day in June for water line repair.
Howe said total revenues in June were about $823,000, which was above budget. But expenses exceeded the budget by about $11,000, at more than $806,000.
“Year-to-date, we are under our budget for expenses by 1.72%,” Howe added. The agency has more than 180 days' cash on hand.
One pleasant surprise for the board was that Eureka had a net financial gain in June, even though visits to that CareArc office are in a long-term decline. Greenwood County residents are going elsewhere instead.
“Eighty-five percent of the time when people go into the emergency room, it's not an emergency,” Interim Medical Director Dr. Michael McClintick said.
Yet he's found a large number of residents use Greenwood County Hospital's emergency room as a clinic, primarily because it's open 24 hours a day.
“It's the most expensive care... by far,” McClintick added. “Probably tenfold the cost difference between our office and the emergency room.”
That seems counter-intuitive, considering Greenwood County is one of the poorest counties in Kansas.
“In Eureka and Greenwood County, jobs are really scarce,” McClintick said. “Unless you're in the oil business or the farming-cattle business, there's just not a lot of jobs available.”
But he noted a large number of emergency room visits are by people on Medicare and Medicaid, so their personal expense for care is relatively low.
McClintick will hand over his Interim Medical Director title to new director Tammy Black, who was introduced during the meeting.
The board meeting ended with Hively mentioning several things CareArc will do to mark National Health Center Week, August 7-13.
“Patient Appreciation Day and children's health, we're combining into Wednesday,” Hively said. Free physicals and sports physicals will be available between 6:00-7:30 p.m. August 10. Vaccinations also will be available at a normal charge.
Hively did not mention a stakeholders' meeting, which was common before the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she said “swag boxes” will be delivered throughout the community.
