A Cottonwood Falls man charged with peddling child pornography will not face a federal trial until at least late February. A plea bargain could be struck first.

Federal Judge John Broomes granted a motion Wednesday to postpone the trial of Walter Haskin, 27, which had been scheduled for mid-December.

