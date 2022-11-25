A Cottonwood Falls man charged with peddling child pornography will not face a federal trial until at least late February. A plea bargain could be struck first.
Federal Judge John Broomes granted a motion Wednesday to postpone the trial of Walter Haskin, 27, which had been scheduled for mid-December.
Haskin’s public defender Lynn Burke said in a motion filed Tuesday that she needs more time to review “226 documents and six audio and/or video recordings” provided by prosecutors.
“The parties are currently in plea negotiations,” Burke added.
The outcome of that could depend on what Burke calls “an assessment... scheduled for Mr. Haskin on Friday, Dec. 9.”
The new trial date for Haskin is Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in Wichita.
Haskin was arrested in mid-July on one federal count of possessing child porn and one of attempting to distribute it. He could receive 10-20 years in prison for possession and 5-20 years for distribution.
Haskin also was arrested in February on misdemeanor theft charges. But Chase County court records show Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones dismissed that case in late September at the request of prosecutors.
Haskin “completed all the terms and conditions” of a diversion agreement, Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen told the judge.
Haskin remains held in the Butler County Jail on the federal charges. He does not face any state charges involving child porn at this point.
