Designs By Sharon Owner Sharon Ewing has always asserted that “Flowers say it best.”
If her more than four decades of providing floral arrangements to weddings, birthdays, funerals, formal dances and other celebrations in and around the Emporia area is any indication, customers agree.
“Flowers make people smile,” Ewing said. “It makes everyone’s day brighter, even if the flowers are for sympathy. It takes those negative thoughts away for a moment, and brings out the joy in memories. I think there’s only been one time I can remember in my 42 years in this industry that I’ve had something refused.”
After all this time, she said the process of crafting her many diverse and customizable arrangements comes as naturally as walking and talking, although, Ewing admits, it didn’t start out that way. Nowadays, there’s not a single flower she fears using, nor an event or holiday season she shies away from. She delights especially in working weddings, or really any event where she can create a certain atmosphere or mood with her pieces.
“Honestly, there’s never been a day in all this time that I would say I’ve disliked my job,” Ewing said. “There’s times, of course, that are more stressful than others for sure, but this is always something I’ve enjoyed being able to do. Being able to make people smile with what I create always provides that special little boost ... For me, the goal is to last another three years to hopefully get to that nice, big number of 45.”
While providing obvious benefits like making the day-to-day flow of work smoother and attracting more customers, Ewing’s talents have also allowed her to expand the scope of her business over the years. In addition to her regular floral services, she proudly offers tuxedo rental services from a Salina-based Jim’s Formal Wear, making her store a more convenient, one-stop shop — especially for the nervous high school-aged boys she helps prepare for their first homecoming dances each fall.
“The internet has changed the way a lot of things are done now, which is something I’ve had to adapt to,” Ewing said. “You’ll come in the morning, and you’ll already have four or five orders waiting for you that came through at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. I also get flower shipments Monday through Friday. We order them from wholesalers that come from many countries like Ecuador, Columbia, Holland, and some will come from states like Hawaii … I’ve learned you have to be willing to adapt and make those changes if you want to keep running a business in this day and age.”
For Ewing, the path to running her own store wasn’t always the most straightforward — in fact, she sees it as more “winding” if anything, due to some old-fashioned mindsets she encountered as a young, female business owner. Still, she takes great pride in being one of the few local businesses, let alone flower shops, to start completely from the ground up and succeed for a sustained period of time even with odds stacked against her.
“I started out not knowing a single thing about this line of work,” Ewing said. “I was waitressing in a truck stop when a couple that owned a flower shop here in Emporia offered me a job. I thought, ‘Oh well, I’ll give it a try,’ because I didn’t exactly want to be a waitress all my life. I told them that I didn’t know anything, but they said they’d train me, and from that day in October of 1977, I got into the floral industry and just went on from there.
“In 1992, I started fully on my own at 1109 Commercial. A family friend of my in-laws, Bertha Jackson, owned a shop that had been empty for a while that I thought I might be able to use. She told me, ‘You clean it up, and pay me your first rent on Jan. 1.’”
After moving into her current location at 703 Commercial St. in 1995, Ewing soon found that not everyone was as eager for her to move up the business ladder as she was. She points to her “strong-willed” father for instilling the confidence and conviction she needed to move forward in her pursuits, crediting his words of encouragement as a major boost during difficult times.
“Even back then, women didn’t own very many businesses,” Ewing said. “It was very, very hard for us to get a loan. Men still kind of dominated that realm, so I had to find an investor for myself because banks just wouldn’t help. After about two years of proving myself, the banks opened up like, ‘Wow, women can do this!’ At first, the whole thing was discouraging, but it ended up giving me more determination to succeed. I started saying, ‘I’m going to prove you wrong.’ My dad had always taught us that if you really believe in doing something and someone tries to stop you, you just need to prove them wrong by staying at it.”
Designs By Sharon is open from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Orders can be placed in person, online at www.designsbysharonflorist.net or by phone at 620-342-6868.
