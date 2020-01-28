Kansas Free For Arts turns its monthly concert series up to 11 this winter.
In its third year hosting free, monthly concerts, organizer and KFA co-founder Hank Osterhout is taking a new approach to the event. The series is now split into seasons, and the winter series takes off Friday. Regional and national touring acts of eclectic genres will visit the Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St., from 7-10 p.m. to play an all-ages show. In support, Bourbon Cowboy will donate 10 percent of its sales that day to KFA.
“We want to encourage parents to bring their young ones out,” Osterhout, who is also a parent of three, said.
Part of making these events accessible for all-ages is catching adolescents in their formative ages and give them a safe, artistic and fun space. This is also one of the perks of the KFA studio, located at 7 E. 7th Ave.
“We really want to influence these kids to think more positively about the midwest and Emporia and to really shine on the things that can go down here if they keep their eyes and ears open,” Osterhout said.
All are invited to attend at no cost, though additional goodies, including a special dinner prior to the winter concerts drink tickets for the bar and gift packages, will be provided for KFA members. Memberships vary, so for more details, visit www.ksfreeforarts.org/.
Winter Concert Series Lineup
Friday
Chuck Waggs and the Company of Raggs (Eureka Springs, Ark.) — funky jug band folk ensemble
Pretend Friend (Wichita) — somewhat bluegrassy
Feb. 22
Daydream (Wichita) — local Riley Day, orchestra director for EHS and EMS, leads the 11-piece funk jazz group
Glass Bandit (Lawrence) — another 11-piece funk jazz group whose drummer went viral with a video of him grooving on his KU pep band drums (tinyurl.com/t8rchzv)
Mar. 27
Godzillionaire (Lawrence) — heavy doom rock and roll with leadman Mark Hennessy, an “award-winning grunge poet laureate of sorts”
Ebony Tusks (Lawrence) — rock and roll hip hop
This is the first time any of these bands have played with KFA. Osterhout said he looks forward to relaxing at the concerts and enjoying his hard work come to fruition.
“I always am excited to go to concerts and to be a part of the live music and to see all of these bands,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.