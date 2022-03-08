A senior class trip to the Gulf Coast is OK. A senior student-athlete's trip to a major meet in Texas is not.
That was the combined message from the Madison-Virgil School Board Tuesday night. The board denied a request to allow track star Casey Helm to take part at the Texas Relays in two weeks.
Helm, who is a state champion in the discus and shot put, sought permission to represent Madison in Austin March 24-26. Under Kansas state rules, he would have to miss one of the Madison track team's spring competitions to do that.
“I'm glad I'm not the athletic director, because I would rip into these coaches,” one board member said. While praising Helm as a student and athlete, he said the coaches violated the “chain of command” in how his request was handled.
“It's taking away from the high school team,” he added. “Track is a team sport... I don't think that's right.”
Board members raised other concerns about Helm's request. For one thing, the Texas Relays still have not been sanctioned by a national track and field governing body. Without the sanction, no high school events will be held at all.
The Texas Relays is part of a historic central states triple crown of college track, with Kansas and Drake. High school events are scheduled to be included in Texas.
But Superintendent Stephen Jowers noted the Kansas Relays in April are canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
“This is a prestigious meet,” Jowers said; “a higher level of competition that what he's going to see around here.” Helm planned to have his grandfather serve as his coach at the meet.
“We have an elite track program,” board member Jennifer Talkington added. No school funds would have been used for the trip.
Board member Jannette Luthi eventually made a motion to let Helm compete in Texas. It died for lack of a second.
Helm has a scholarship to compete in track and field at Princeton University next year
The discussion followed a presentation by senior class leaders about their trip to Pensacola, Florida and nearby cities in early May. The board already approved that. The seniors have about $15,000 on account for expenses.
Track and field was not the only sports-related topic for the school board Tuesday night. Members approved Darryl Hudson as the new trap shooting coach.
Read more about Tuesday's board meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
Too bad. A student athlete deserves that shows the ability should be allowed the chance to test the waters against the competition of a high profile event as this.This is what a small school athlete dreams of.
