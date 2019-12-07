Juan Reyna is rolling into the Christmas season with the generous spirit of donating.
Reyna will be donating a green freestyle bike to a child. Not only does he hope his bicycle donation will bring a smile, but additionally, he calls to the Emporia bicycle shops to share in the spirit of giving, too. Reyna would like to see bicycles donated by local bike shops and individuals to local children this Christmas.
“Our Christmas when I was younger was rough, and I know how it feels,” Reyna said. He said he wants a kid to feel good about their Christmas.
Reyna is no stranger to building and fixing bicycles. He often attends auctions and garage sales to collect bicycles, fixes them up and sells them for a lower price than many other places. He also offers bicycle repair services, and his son repairs lawn mowers. He said he is open to donating his repair services this holiday season, too, for anyone in need.
He hopes this challenge inspires the other bicycle shops, as well as individuals, “to make a child happy on Christmas.”
To contact Reyna for any further details or a repair query, call 412-7174. His business is located at 702 West Sixth Avenue and is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
