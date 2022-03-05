Special to The Gazette
The Neosho Rapids United Methodist Women are sending 50 children’s quilts to the Department of Children and Families for foster children.
The group has been making quilts for DCF for around 10 years and this is the third year that they have sent 50 quilts.
All the ladies agree that it is a pleasure making these quilts. They try to make them interesting for the children.
