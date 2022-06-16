Ria Vos has spent her life in and around dairy farms. Now she runs the only one in Chase County — Flint Rock Creamery.
She has worked with Chuck Magathan in Cedar Point for 22 years starting as a herd manager and working her way up to owning her own dairy cows with goals to process and distribute her own dairy products through her business the Flint Hills Creamery which has been accelerated due to her processor giving her a two week end of service notice.
“Yes it’s a lot of work, but to see that calf when it’s born, grow up, you see it,” Vos said. “When you start milking cows it’s boring but if you know the cow and raised it up, if you know the mother and the grandmother, it becomes fine. Because I love the genetic part of it.”
Vos was born in South Africa, and then lived in the Netherlands while attending high school. Afterwards, she moved back to South Africa to study horticulture. Vos has traveled all around the world, to places like Japan, Germany, and Canada, in pursuit of her dairy cow and horticulture studies.
“If you work with nature, livestock, crops, there’s always something unique that happens, especially with cows,” Vos said.
Holstein cows are Vos’s cow of choice and the ones she’s most familiar with. However, she has worked with Brown Swiss and would again if given the opportunity.
Typically her day to day starts with milking the cows in the morning and then the afternoons vary depending on season and what needs to be done on the farm. Some of the things one may find Vos doing in the afternoons would be helping Magathan with anything he may need while doing field work, taking her cows to graze or making cheese out of the milk she gets from her cows.
“In the mornings when you hear the birds and you hear the wind going through the grass, it’s relaxing,” Vos said. “There’s no better place to be.”
Vos has approximately 50-60 cows that she keeps on a year round rotation. She rotates her cows between milking, calving, breeding and drying them off in the pastures. Magathan and Vos also maintain around 700-800 acres by themselves. The land is used for harvesting, cover crops and grazing.
Through this process she has built a relationship with her cows. She milks them everyday and sees them as her own pets. She names each and every cow including her recent newborn calf, Nedean, who she named after her niece.
“This is my pretty girl, hey cutie,” said Vos. “When they’re just born of course there’s still a little bit of wild instinct.That’s why she seemed a little startled and decided to take off but as soon as I put my finger in her, she knows where she’s at. Now she’s fine, isn’t that right, Nedean.”
When Vos first approached Nedean in her pin she bolted and kept trying to get out until Vos stuck her finger in the calf’s mouth to calm her.
Because dairy cows are more gentle than beef cows she often lets local kids and foreign exchange students learn how to care for them and take them to show through 4H. She typically takes 6-8 kids and teaches them to hand feed, shave, clip and to walk them to water.
“I help them break a bunch of calves every year and let kids from town show them,” Vos said. “There’s a lot of kids, not all of them, there’s a lot of kids who have never been around livestock. There’s a group of kids that have problem families and so I help the kids to the point where they can show them so they don’t get frightened. It does something for those kids to be able to tell a big animal what to do.”
Vos said that she could never see herself working a traditional desk or office job because she loves working outside up close with nature and her cows. She also explained the importance and significance of supporting local dairy farmers because of the economic benefits of them.
“Actually, they say that every cow can give work to 10 people off the farm,” said Vos. “The chemicals you buy to clean, to the feed, you know, the supplies you buy for the milking. A dairy cow, even if people aren’t working directly on the farm, it provides a lot of work for people off the farm.”
As the only dairy farm around, Vos is trying to move towards more direct sales. This change involves building her own processing facility along with an area where people can come buy the dairy products directly from her.
She sells raw milk, cottage cheese, yogurt and eventually plans to further her options by selling cheeses such as gouda. One key difference between getting products from her opposed to a grocery store is how it’s processed. For instance her milk is not pasteurized, so while it doesn’t have that longer shelf life, she says that she considers it healthier and that she’s had many lactose intolerant individuals be able to drink her milk.
For more information and inquiries you can contact Ria Vos on her cell at (620) 220-0215 or you can find her website at https://flintrockcreamery.com/about
