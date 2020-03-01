Emporians Celinda Moreno and Herik Garcia will certainly have some unique birthdays to plan for in the future.
Newman Regional Health officially welcomed its latest Leap Day baby early Saturday with the delivery of 7-pound, 12-ounce Evelyn Garcia, who appeared a bit early for the special occasion.
“On the 29th, I was just having a lot of pain, but didn’t really think much of it,” Moreno said. “I went to go eat, and I started having the worst contractions of my life, so we headed here. She was actually due March 4, so, I still really didn’t expect her to come this early even with all the contractions. I spent the other night up on Google researching celebrities that had Leap Day birthdays, and that’s of course when she decided it was time ... She’s been absolutely great so far. She really just wakes up to eat and then goes back to sleep .”
Moreno said she had already put some thought into future birthday parties, thinking March 1 sounded like a good day to set for upcoming celebrations, at least for now. Moving forward, she’s excited to be able to share the uniqueness of her daughter’s birthday with the rest of the family.
“We figured since she wasn’t here on the 28th that we might as well just celebrate on March 1 moving forward, but we’ll see,” Moreno said. “We don’t have anyone else in our families with the same birthday, and I actually think she’s the only person I know with one, so that should be fun moving forward.”
Evelyn will join 8-year-old sister Yadhira, who is already looking forward to practicing her reading skills with the newest member of the family.
“I think she’s going to be a really fun addition to our family,” Moreno said. “My daughter really loves her already. She’s more than ready to be able to hold and read to her some when we get home.”
Moving forward, Moreno said she would be sure to make every Leap Day as special as possible for her new daughter, but wants her to know just how valued she is year-round, as well.
“If she ever ends up reading about this, I just want her to know that we love her so much, and that she’s already brought so much joy to us,” Moreno said. “We couldn’t be more happy and excited to be your parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.