For a farmer or a gardener, a little rain is better than no rain. And a little fell on Emporia Thursday.
Emporia Municipal Airport picked up 0.03 inches of moisture. It was the first measurable precipitation this month. Madison reported 0.01 inches from Wednesday.
More rain is expected early Saturday. But the National Weather Service in Wichita expects no more than 0.25 inches to fall on Emporia, most likely starting after 3 a.m.
Greenwood County could see as much as a half-inch of rain Saturday morning.
The moisture won't stop there. Emporia has an 82% chance of seeing substantial rain Monday night and Tuesday, an NWS map shows. Eureka has an 89% chance.
But supporters of sunshine need not fear. It's in the forecast for the entire day Friday and Sunday, with the sky again clearing Saturday afternoon.
Thursday's high in Emporia was a seasonal 49 degrees. Cottonwood Falls reached 44.
