Rain projection - 12.9.22

This map shows projected rainfall Friday night and Saturday morning. Emporia received 0.03 inches Thursday.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

For a farmer or a gardener, a little rain is better than no rain. And a little fell on Emporia Thursday.

Emporia Municipal Airport picked up 0.03 inches of moisture. It was the first measurable precipitation this month. Madison reported 0.01 inches from Wednesday.

