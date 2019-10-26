ALMA —The Northern Heights football team snapped a three-game losing streak Friday with a convincing 54-32 road victory over Wabaunsee High in Alma.
The Wildcats enjoyed success on the ground throughout all four quarters, finishing with a season-high 410 yards on the ground. After a tight first period which saw NHHS leading 8-6 at the whistle, the Wildcats went on to outscore Wabaunsee 30-12 over the next 12 minutes to effectively put the game out of reach.
Heights quarterback Cameron Heiman recorded another impressive all-around performance, rushing for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns on only 20 carries and adding 86 yards and two scores through the air on 5-of-9 passing. Weston Orender proved to be his favorite target in the contest, catching both touchdowns and totaling three receptions for 64 yards. Tyler Floyd got into the fun on the ground, rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown of his own on 10 carries.
“We obviously ran the ball really well tonight,” said Northern Heights co-Head Coach Darwin Sweetman. “We were able to spread the ball pretty well I thought, and most of our skill guys got the ball in their hands at times. It was a good team performance on that end.”
Defensive numbers for the Wildcats looked more impressive than the score would initially suggest, as the unit allowed only 198 yards — and just 56 yards coming on the ground — with much of Wabaunsee’s scoring coming in garbage time. In all, 13 Heights defenders either assisted on or recorded solo tackles in the game.
“Now that it’s on to the playoffs, we’re just going to continue preaching focus and consistency,” Sweetman said. “The issue in our last three losses was giving up the big play. You can’t win when you give up big play after big play, so that’s something we’ll need to work on cutting out if we want to move on. We have to get focused on getting back to what we can do and what we are as a football team.”
Northern Heights (5-3) will travel to Lyndon (7-1) next Friday for a road playoff matchup against the Tigers. Lyndon took the season’s first matchup between the teams by a score of 34-24 on Oct. 4.
