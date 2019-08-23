Two people received treatment for minor injuries Thursday after being involved in a collision on East U.S. Highway 50.
According to a written statement from Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage, officers came upon a crash in the 1400 block of East U.S. Highway 50 at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The officers discovered 57-year-old Joan McCormick of Emporia was driving a GMC Terrain and had been stopped in traffic, awaiting a left turn, when a Dodge Caravan driven by 33-year-old Alicia McCann of Yates Center rear-ended the GMC.
McCormick reported neck and chest pain while McCann had injured her knee, prompting officers to request an ambulance.
“According to the officer’s report, McCormick was transported to a hospital by private vehicle and McCann was transported to Newman Regional Health by ambulance,” read the statement.
McCann was cited for following too close. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
