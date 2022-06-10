A pre-dawn thunderstorm left damage in part of the Emporia area Friday. But the chance for rain is going down as the weekend approaches.
KSNT-TV reported a storm knocked down one to two-inch tree limbs in Lebo overnight. No injuries were reported.
About 330 customers lost power in northeast Lyon County, in an area bounded by Admire, Miller and Reading.
The National Weather Service has Emporia in a level-one area for possible severe thunderstorms Friday. But the western half of Chase County has no risk of storms at all.
“An isolated storm or two could become strong enough to produce hail up to the size of half dollars,” a briefing from Topeka early Friday said. Wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.03 inches of rain Thursday.
All flood warnings for Lyon County ended Thursday, after the Cottonwood and Neosho Rivers receded. Yet a few roads remained blocked Friday morning as a precaution.
They included Road J between Roads 140-150, road 155 between Roads F5 and Road G, and Road 145 west of Neosho Rapids,
With the rain moving away, hot June temperatures are expected to arrive this weekend with days of mostly sunny conditions.
Highs in Emporia are expected to be 95 degrees Sunday and Monday, with the heat index hitting 100-104. Emporia has stayed below 90 since Thursday, May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.