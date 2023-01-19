Two-inch snow map - 1/19/23

This map shows the chances for at least two inches of snow Saturday. A rain-snow mix is more likely from Emporia south.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

It doesn't seem to happen often, but it's true as of Thursday morning. Emporia has a rain surplus for the year.

Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.51 inches Wednesday. The total for the month (and the year) is now at 0.59 inches, or 0.20 above normal.

