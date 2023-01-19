It doesn't seem to happen often, but it's true as of Thursday morning. Emporia has a rain surplus for the year.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.51 inches Wednesday. The total for the month (and the year) is now at 0.59 inches, or 0.20 above normal.
January traditionally is Emporia's driest month. The airport normally receives 0.76 inches of rain to start the year.
Madison reported 0.48 inches of rain Wednesday. Cottonwood Falls had 0.23 inches, while Council Grove Lake had 0.11 inches.
With the rainstorm out of the way, a potential snowstorm now is on the horizon for Saturday afternoon and night.
The National Weather Service office in Wichita put the odds of a two-inch snowfall in Emporia at 15% in a Thursday morning briefing. Higher accumulations are expected this weekend in Hutchinson, Salina and points west.
At this point, forecasters expect a rain-snow mix will fall in southern Chase and Lyon Counties, as well as Greenwood County.
In the meantime, strong northwest winds will chill the area Thursday. Gusts could reach 35 miles per hour, with the high not topping 40 degrees.
