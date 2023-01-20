A little snow may fall on Emporia this weekend. But it appears central Kansas will get the worst of it.
“Areas north of Highway 50 will have the best chance to see accumulating snowfall,” a National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said Friday morning.
Snow is expected to begin before dawn Saturday, followed by a “wintry mix” of rain and snow through the afternoon and evening.
Yet the NWS gives Emporia only a 30% chance of receiving one inch of snow. Salina is in line for two to three inches, with a winter weather advisory issued west of there.
“Rain is the main [precipitation] type along and south of I-335,” a briefing said.
Emporia Municipal Airport received a trace of moisture Thursday, adding to 0.51 inches which fell Wednesday.
A recording station northwest of Emporia reported 0.6 inches Thursday. Council Grove Lake had a two-day total of 0.78 inches, while Cottonwood Falls totaled 0.67 inches.
Snow could come back Tuesday, although the NWS said it's too early to tell how much of it could fall on the area.
