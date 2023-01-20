Snow chance map - 1/20/23

This map shows the odds of receiving at least one inch of snow by Saturday evening. Forecasters say rain is more likely south of the turnpike.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

A little snow may fall on Emporia this weekend. But it appears central Kansas will get the worst of it.

“Areas north of Highway 50 will have the best chance to see accumulating snowfall,” a National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said Friday morning.

