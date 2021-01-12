Council Grove — The Northern Heights girls used a dominant third quarter performance to propel themselves to a 43-27 win at Council Grove Friday night.
After leading 20-12 at halftime, the Wildcats outpaced the Lady Braves 17-2 and forced 13 turnovers in the third period to pull well ahead going into the fourth.
Wildcat head coach Lanny Massey commented that his team struggled on offense in the first half, which limited what he wanted to do, but that improved shooting in the third frame opened things up a bit more.
“I felt like we had trouble shooting the ball in the first half, getting the ball in the basket,” he said. “Once, we were able to start getting the ball in the basket in the second half, it allowed us to do some of the things that we really like to do, which is [to] put pressure on in the full-court. It becomes a self-propagating situation where we can get turnovers, get easy baskets and keep that thing rolling. …
“We’re very much an energy team that, when things get rolling good for us, we can make it snowball real quick.”
Throughout the night, Council Grove struggled to move the ball up the floor against Northern Heights’ stout full court press, turning the ball over 35 times in the game. When the Lady Braves managed to cross half-court, they fared little better, shooting just below 20% (8 of 41) for the game and 0 of 8 from long range.
“[Defense] is what we hang our hat on,” Massey said. “You’re not always going to have a good shooting night. For us, it could come with some regularity. But defensively, if you play hard and be aggressive, it usually turns out well for you and we pride ourselves on playing good defense. When we can get things going and pressure in the full court, that’s when we’re really good.”
The Wildcats’ tenacious defense was vital in a game where they also struggled to maintain offensive possessions. While Northern Heights shot the ball fairly well (15 of 39), it likewise tallied 35 turnovers.
Massey noted that, while Council Grove’s turnovers were created by defensive pressure, his team’s turnovers tended to be unforced errors.
“Some of our turnovers are silly little things that are very correctable,” he said. “ We forgot to take a pass to make a pass. Sometimes I tell the girls, ‘It’s Jedi mind tricks, so show them your eyes one place, pass it another.’ … We had some issues with trying to get both feet moving before the ball-bounce. That’s all correctable stuff and we’ll get it fixed.
Wildcat junior Makenna French led all scorers in the game with 14 points, while junior Audbrey Hinrichs added 10 and junior Adrianna Brecheisen had eight.
Junior Liz Armstrong was the top scorer for Council Grove with nine.
The Wildcats improved to 4-2 on the season with the victory. Their next game will be at home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, against West Franklin.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS — 11; 6; 17; 6; — 43
COUNCIL GROVE — 6; 6; 2; 13; — 27
Northern Heights — French (14, 5-10), Hinrichs (10, 4-9), Brecheisen (8, 3-5), Boyce (7, 2-6), Hines (3, 1-2), Smart (1, 0-1), White (0, 0-1), Hahn (0, 0-1), Schlimme (0, 0-2).
Council Grove — Armstrong (9, 2-8), Carlson (6, 2-7), Tompkins (2, 1-1), Swisher (2, 0-2), Jones (2, 1-2), Cannon (2, 1-1) Filkin (1, 0-5), Salas (1, 0-2), Butler (0, 0-2), King (0, 0-5), Mullen (0, 0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.