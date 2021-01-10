A slow start doomed the Northern Heights boys at Council Grove Friday night as they fell 66-46.
It took the Wildcats six minutes to make their first field goal in the game, and by that point they were already trailing 18-1.
That first shot was made by junior Braden Heins, and less than a minute later Heins raced down the court off a Council Grove turnover and threw down a dunk, which drew the players on the Northern Heights bench to their feet and brought a new energy to the court.
However, the Braves responded. Junior Kellen Marshall proved he was not shy about taking long jumpers, burying multiple 3-pointers from NBA distances, while fellow junior Koen Hula dominated the paint.
The Braves led by as many as 22 in the first half and ultimately went to the locker room on top 36-19.
Northern Heights proved resilient in the third quarter, shooting 8 of 14 in that period after going 5 of 21 in the first half. However, while they drew within 13 points multiple times, the Wildcats’ defense was never able to slow down the Council Grove offense, which went 27 of 61 (44%) from the floor and owned the offensive glass.
The Wildcats finished the game shooting 16 of 48 (33%) and were led in scoring by Heins with 13.
Marshall led the Braves with 18 points. Hula added 16 and junior Hunter Brindle had 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.