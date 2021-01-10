The Northern Heights girls used a dominant third quarter performance to propel themselves to a 43-27 win at Council Grove Friday night.
Leading 19-12 at halftime, the Wildcats outpaced the Lady Braves 18-2 and forced 13 turnovers in the third period to pull well ahead going into the fourth.
Throughout the night, Council Grove struggled to move the ball up the floor against Northern Heights’ stout full court press, turning the ball over 35 times in the game. When the Lady Braves managed to cross half-court, they fared little better, shooting just below 20% (8 of 41) for the game and 0 of 8 from long range.
The Wildcats’ tenacious defense was vital in a game where they also struggled to maintain offensive possessions. While Northern Heights shot the ball well (15 of 39), it likewise tallied 35 turnovers.
Wildcat junior Makenna French led all scorers in the game with 14 points, while junior Liz Armstrong was the top scorer for Council Grove.
