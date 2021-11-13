Kansans’ minds may be more on heating right now. But the North Lyon County School District wants a review of its air conditioning systems as well.
“We’ve got two gyms at the high school that aren’t air conditioned,” Superintendent Robert Blair said. “We also have high school classrooms that have window units... It’s kind of a mix on both campuses.”
The USD 251 school board instructed Blair at its Wednesday night meeting to inquire with Alloy Architecture of Wichita about conducting a heating and air conditioning study. Blair expects the study eventually will go forward.
Alloy is asking the district for a $4,000 fee to conduct a one-month study. The findings could determine how much a complete upgrade would cost.
Before it gets too cold, Blair hopes renovation work can be finished on the parking lot of the planned four-year-old preschool. Kaufman Construction will begin working on the gravel lot next week, if the weather allows. Then the work moves indoors.
“The preschool remodel... will be starting December 1,” Blair said Friday. He’ll be applying for several grants as well, with a goal of opening the new building next fall.
The board learned during its meeting that 23 families in USD 251 currently receive tuition assistance for children to attend preschool.
In other business, Blair had hopeful news concerning coronavirus. After a rash of cases and quarantines in early September, the district has had no positive tests among students or staff in the past three weeks.
“Masks have been optional this school year. That continues,” Blair said.
But in one possible side effect of the pandemic, Blair said new lockers for Northern Heights High School’s locker room should arrive in December.
“That was one of the summer projects that was delayed due to the shipping chain problems we’re hearing,” Blair said.
Blair added that the district and the city of Admire will divide the cost of repairing lights at the Northern Heights baseball field. Blair said the cost is not determined yet.
The school board also accepted a report from Treasurer Stacie Horton showing the district had a cash balance at the end of October of $2.93 million. And it accepted a $2,000 check from Farm Credit Services of America for the Future Farmers of America chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.