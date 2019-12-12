YATES CENTER — The Olpe boys had the lead all through the fourth quarter, but had to buckle down and ward off a late rally, holding for a 45-42 win over the Chargers.
The Eagles had a seven-point lead at the end of the first and a five-point advantage at halftime, but Cherryvale closed the gap to one heading into the final quarter.
Olpe pulled away in the fourth, but the Chargers rallied back within one in the final seconds. Jordan Barnard scored the final two points of his 18-point night in the form of a pair of free throws with eight seconds to go and Cherryvale didn’t get a potential game-tying shot off.
Damon Redeker also scored in double-digits with 11 points for Olpe.
The Eagles will play Sedan in the Yates Center Championship Game on Friday night.
The Olpe girls scored 26 second quarter points to pull away in a 68-35 win over Cherryvale on Thursday.
Marley Heins and Hattie Fisher continued their early-season sizzle in the contest, combining for 40 of the Eagles’ points.
They will face Hartford in the Yates Center Tournament Championship on Friday night.
GIRLS
OHS 14 26 19 9 — 68
CHS 6 18 10 1 — 35
CHS: Forman 4, Umbarger 3, Raida 1, Lantz 19, Plumley 2, Monroy 6.
OHS: Smith 8, Davis 8, Heins 19, Bishop 8, Fisher 21, L. Broyles 4.
BOYS
CHS 5 12 8 17 — 42
OHS 12 10 4 19 — 45
Cherryvale: Bennett 4, Sawy34 9, Lantz 5, Barnett 8, Hooper 11, Adkinson 5.
Olpe: Barnard 18, D. Hoelting 6, D. Redeker 11, Soyez 6, Skalsky 4.
NHHS Girls 55, Solomon 17
ALMA — After struggling to get shots to fall on Tuesday, the Northern Heights girls took care of business with ease on Thursday, scoring more points in the first quarter than they allowed defensively in the contest, defeating Solomon, 55-17.
“Our half and full court pressure gave us a boost and a few easy baskets early,” NHHS Head Girls Coach Lanny Massey said. “We were able to build a lead but didn’t play the way I think we need to. We talked about it at halftime and our girls did a good job of listening and making the changes I wanted to see.”
The Wildcats carried a 30-7 advantage into the break, slowing things down in the second half, where the Wildcat advantage in scoring was 25-10.
“We moved the ball better and found several shots we weren’t finding in the first half,” Massey said of the adjustments. “I was pleased with that and the fact that we were able to play 13 deep in both the third and fourth quarters. We spread the scoring around which will pay dividends down the road.”
The Northern Heights boys had almost as sturdy a showing, pulling away early in a 66-39 win on Thursday.
“We had a good game start to finish,” NHHS Head Boys Coach Jacob Lang said. “It was good to see so many guys contribute tonight. We need to continue to get balanced scoring from our starters, but we also need to have our bench step up and contribute more moving forward.”
Nine different players got in the scoring action after NHHS pulled away with a 20-point second quarter, stretching a seven-point lead to 23.
Cameron Heiman had a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats.
Both Wildcat squads will play Frankfort on Friday afternoon/evening at Alma-Wabaunsee.
GIRLS
SHS 2 5 4 6 — 17
NHHS 20 10 17 8 — 55
SHS: Thompson 5, Anderson 4, Ledet 2, Seidl 6.
NHHS: Massey 14, Hinrichs 1, Brecheisen 10, French 3, Hines 6, Smart 6, Boyce 6, Barnett 6.
BOYS
SHS 11 4 15 9 — 39
NHHS 18 20 23 5 — 66
SHS: Fiske 4, Kirby 20, Hastings 8, Smith 5, Acosta 2.
NHHS: Campbell 5, King 2, Ball 2, Heins 13, Heiman 21, Orender 3, Plankinton 3, Preisner 10, Arb 7.
Chase County Girls 52, Centre 27
The Chase County girls picked up their second win in as many tries with a 52-27 victory over Centre on Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs will now play Rural Vista in the Championship game of the Herington Tournament on Saturday.
CCHS took little time in putting the game out of reach against the Cougars, outscoring them 22-1 in the opening quarter.
“The first quarter, we gave up one point,” Slaymaker said. “That wasn’t by accident, we played really good defense. The game was pretty much over by that point, (but) it gave us a chance to play all 12 girls, which is good.”
Offensively, while the attack was spread out, sophomore Kaylee Simpson made the biggest impact on the scoreboard with a career-best 22 points for Chase County.
“I think she’s going to be pretty consistent,” Slaymaker said. “(She’s) a good rebounder, fills in that starting spot very nicely.
“Our starting five is very balanced, any one of them is going to be the high (scorer).”
That includes senior Makenzie Higgs, who didn’t score but Slaymaker was quick to laud her play on both ends of the court as a facilitator for the other shooters and the defensive side.
“She played her (backside) off, she held their (leading scorer) to six free throws, that was it,” he said.
The Chase County boys also earned a victory, 39-25, and will play in Saturday’s championship game.
CCHS 22 12 14 4 — 52
Centre 1 6 9 11 — 27
Chase Co: Simpson 22, Hinkson 12, Vandegrift 10, Schroer 8.
Centre: Casey 2, A. Espinoza 6, Renners 2, S. Espinoza 7, L. Espinoza 1, Deines 3, Hett 6.
Madison boys 58, Marmaton Valley 8
The Madison boys didn’t allow the opposition much in the way of chances on Thursday, blanking the Wildcats for more than half of a 58-8 game that saw a running clock for the entirety of the second half.
The Bulldogs held an 11-point advantage after the first quarter, but exploded for 30 more points prior to halftime. MVHS didn’t score again until the fourth.
Chase Harrison had a team-high 12 points while Kelton Buettner added 10. Ten different Bulldogs scored in the rout.
Madison will face Northeast-Arma in the final round of play on Friday evening.
MVHS 2 0 0 6 — 8
MHS 13 30 13 2 — 58
Madison: Harrison 12, Buettner 10, Stutesman 8, Wolgram 8, Foltz 8, Dannels 3, Miser 3, Engle 2, Rayburn 2, Turner 2.
