ALLEN — It didn’t look good for Northern Heights early in Tuesday night’s Class 2A Sub-State opener against Wabaunsee.
Luckily for the third-seeded Wildcats, they had dealt with such adversity before.
Heights trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but it came storming back after the break. In the end, the home team held on for a 63-59 quarterfinal win, its second big comeback against the sixth-seeded Chargers this season. The Wildcats trailed in the final minute of the two squads’ first meeting on Dec. 10 in Alma.
“We were down by four with a minute left when we played them earlier this season and we ended up winning by six,” Heights Coach Jacob Lang said. “We never stopped believing; and as long as we believe in ourselves, we know we can go get it done.”
It was a particularly special win for Wildcat senior Tee Preisner. Not only did he score six points in the fourth quarter to help keep the season alive, he eclipsed 1,000 career points in the process.
The milestone bucket was a big one, too. The Chargers held a slim 50-48 lead with 4:46 to play when Preisner pump-faked and muscled his way to the basket, dropping in a layup with Wabaunsee defenders hanging all over him.
“It’s a big achievement,” Preisner said. “I didn’t know how many points I needed until after our last game when someone told me I was only five points away ... I was definitely a little more nervous coming in, but once I hit it, that was a big weight off my shoulders.”
Lang joked that if Preisner would have had “a smarter coach,” he would have played more as a freshman and therefore hit the milestone earlier than Tuesday night.
“Even tonight when he doesn’t have a huge scoring night, he does so much on the defensive glass and on the offensive glass,” Lang said. “He’s been a great leader for us. He’s not necessarily the most vocal guy, but he works hard and does all the little things. The other guys definitely follow his lead.”
Braden Heins set the tone for the second half when, just 10 seconds into the third, he drained a 3-pointer to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 29-21. Cameron Heiman — who finished with a game-high 30 points — and Preisner followed with a basket each before Sylar Arb was true on another triple to complete a 10-2 Heights run that got them within a possession at 31-28.
An old-fashioned three-point play by Wabaunsee’s Keaton Johnson extended his team’s lead back to seven at 38-31, but the Wildcats never surrendered the momentum. An acrobatic layup by Heiman jumpstarted another run in the final minute, and a monster Weston Orender 3 from the corner as time expired had Heights down just one, 43-42, going into the fourth.
“We came out and played not to lose,” Lang said of his team’s slow start to the contest. “We played tight, and when they got up we played even tighter. In the second half we settled down and we were able to get some things going. There were a lot of loose balls and balls on the floor, and in the first half it seemed like they came up with all of them. In the second half it seemed like we came up with all of them. But, we were able to get things straightened out and played with a lot of energy.”
A Heiman layup with 7:50 to play gave the Wildcats their first lead since being up 2-0 at 44-43. From there the two squads traded punches to the tune of six lead changes and four ties until Heights took over for good on a Preisner layup with 1:20 remaining.
A big 3 from Tyler Lohmyer got Wabaunsee back within two points at 61-59 with just 16.2 seconds left, but Preisner put it away.
The Chargers grabbed the rebound off of a missed Wildcats free throw and had a chance to tie, but Preisner came up with a big steal and dropped in the dagger. His layup with three seconds on the clock sealed the Heights victory.
“I don’t think he saw me,” the 6-foot-3, broad-shouldered senior said. “I don’t know how he didn’t see me, but I don’t think he saw me.”
In a game that featured several big plays on both sides, Heiman turned in a gem of an offensive performance in the second half. Despite a cold shooting effort in the first 16 minutes of play, he caught fire and came back with 19 after the intermission to lead all scorers with 30.
“He started to attack,” Lang said of his senior point guard. “He stopped settling shots and took advantage of them having a few guys in foul trouble.”
Preisner was second on the team with 10 points — eight in the second half — while Arb and Orender tallied seven and six, respectively.
Lohmyer paced the Chargers’ scoring effort with 18 points. Bryaden Meseke and Cade Oliver made their presence felt with 14 and 10.
Heights (18-3 overall) will take on No. 2-seeded Flint Hills League rival Lyndon (18-3 overall) — which defeated Central Heights 62-46 Tuesday night — in the Sub-State semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lyndon. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 60-42 on Feb. 24.
“We’re excited,” Preisner said. “We want to get back at Lyndon. We’ll come out more focused as a team than we did last time we played them.”
NHHS 10 8 24 21 — 63
Wabaunsee 22 7 14 16 — 59
NHHS scoring: Jerrod Campbell 4, Darrett King 2, Heins 4, Heiman 30, Orender 6, Preisner 10, Arb 7.
Wabaunsee scoring: Dawson Schultz 2, Lohmyer 18, Chad Chambers 3, Jackson Frank 5, Meseke 14, Oliver 10, Jakob Schutter 2, Johnson 5.
