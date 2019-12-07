POMONA — Northern Heights Head Girls Coach Lanny Massey got to see his team make Friday’s season opener an adventure.
But his girls made a milestone worthwhile.
After watching a lead of more than 20 points cut in half, the Wildcats held on for a 61-48 victory on Friday.
It was the 200th win of Massey’s career, the last seven seasons of which have been spent at NHHS.
“We had a closer game then we expected,” he said after NHHS watched West Franklin slash a 21-point lead down to 10. “I was proud of our effort and West Franklin gave us a game that made some inexperienced players have to learn how to play in a varsity game. We learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to do to get better.”
NHHS led 17-10 at the end of one, pushing it to 16 points by halftime. WFHS made its push in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to finish the deal.
NHHS got 21 points from Khylee Massey and 22 from Caleigh Smart.
The Wildcats will play in a tournament at Wabaunsee next week.
Heiman dominates, leads Wildcats to 77-45 win
The Northern Heights boys got an eye-popping night from Cameron Heiman in their season opener as he scored 43 en route to a blowout over West Franklin.
“(It was a) good start to the season,” Head Coach Jacob Lang said. “We played hard and got after it on both ends of the floor. Cameron caught fire early to stake us a quick lead. It seemed like our guys got to every loose ball and got every 50/50 ball during the first half.”
Heiman had a good game in the first quarter alone, scoring 20 of his team’s 28 points, as they had a 15-point advantage going into the second quarter. By halftime, the Heights lead had sprouted to 28.
The Wildcats only outscored their opponent by three in the second half, but had well too distant a lead to be challenged.
“(I’m) really proud of the guys tonight,” Lang said. “(It’s) time to get back in the gym and prepare for Wabaunsee on Tuesday.”
GIRLS
NHHS 17 19 12 13 — 61
WFHS 10 10 16 12 — 48
NHHS: Massey 21, Brechheisen 5, Burton 2, French 3, Smart 22, Boyce 8.
WFHS: Judd 10, Hutchison 7, Eord 2, Scott 1, Swank 7, Flory 21.
BOYS
NHHS 28 26 19 4 — 77
WFHS 13 13 13 7 — 45
NHHS: Campbell 2, Heins 7, Heiman 43, Plankinton 2, Delgado 2, Preisner 10, Arb 11.
WFHS: Hower 3, Gilkey 2, Conway 3, Swank 2, Johnson 4, Birzer 7, Fischer 25.
