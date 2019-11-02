LYNDON — Earlier this season, the Northern Heights Wildcats suffered a 10-point defeat to the hands of their Flint Hills League rival Lyndon.
On Friday, however, it was NHHS that emerged with the win, besting the Tigers by a 44-14 score.
Tee Preisner broke the goal line for a two-yard touchdown to open the scoring, but Lyndon immediately climbed right back into the game on a 90-yard kickoff return by Luke Detwiler, though the PAT was no good, keeping NHHS in front.
Cameron Heiman added a 4-yard touchdown run to push the Wildcat lead to 14-6, which remained the score entering the second half of play.
Preisner reeled in a 20-yard pass from Heiman for a score in the third and NHHS got three more points as Adrian Bergasa Marton hit a 40-yard field goal to send the game to the fourth.
Heiman, Preisner and Tyler Floyd all scored on the ground for the Wildcats in the final period, while Detiler caught a 3-yard pass from Darian Massey for Lyndon.
Under center, Heiman completed 11 of 20 attempts on the night for 160 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying the ball 30 times for 179 yards and a pair of scores.
Preisner finished with three touchdowns on the night, two on the ground and one from the pass.
Colton Tiffany was the Wildcats’ leading receiver, with six catches for 89 yards.
Massey was 10-of-19 passing for 96 yards with a touchdown for Lyndon.
NHHS (6-3) will next face another steep challenge, traveling to Centralia, who was also responsible for one of the Wildcats’ three losses. NHHS fell 58-19 to the Panthers on Oct. 11.
