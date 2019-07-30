Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Traffic stop, 300 W. Sixth Ave., 7:43 a.m.
Animal welfare check, 700 E. 12th Ave., 11:49 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 500 West St., 3:04 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:17 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Sheriff
Saturday
Battery, 400 Mechanic St., 12:32 a.m.
Injury accident, 1200 KTA, 8:58 a.m.
Vehicle fire, 2100 Road 20, 8:31 p.m.
Courts
Tanna Fox, 1995 365th St., Madison, improper backing, July 26
Tammy Bradley, 310 Sherman St., criminal trespass, July 26
Scott Bradley, 310 Sherman St., criminal trespass, July 26
Barbara Sherwood, 727 Market St., no driver’s license and obstructed windshield, July 26
Toby Goodwin, 17 S. Merchant St., no driver’s license, July 26
Roel Hernandez, 415 Weaver St., fail to yield, July 27
Victor Orozco-Guzman, 1529 Washington St., careless driving and no driver’s license, July 27
Donald Thompson, 1200 Commercial St., battery against law enforcement officer, interference with LEO and pedestrian under the influence, July 27
Jose Gonzalez, 440 Heide Cir. Lot 81, Scott, Louisiana, speeding and no driver’s license, July 28
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
