Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Welfare check, address and time redacted
Trespassing, 300 Sylvan St., 1:37 p.m.
Traffic stop - license issue, 800 W. 5th Ave., 4:42 p.m.
Possession of marijuana, 10 W. 6th Ave., 5:18 p.m.
Animal bite, 600 W. 15th Ave., 6:56 p.m.
Saturday
Domestic battery, address and time redacted
Domestic disturbance, address and time redacted
Medical - unattended death, address and time redacted
Warrant, 10 S. Commercial St., 3:12 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 900 Rural St., 3:48 p.m.
Lost property, 800 Congress St., 5:23 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, address and time redacted
Vehicle impound, W. 13th Ave. and Woodland St., 9:21 p.m.
Sunday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 3:20 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, address and time redacted
Protective order violation, address and time redacted
Sheriff
Friday
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 99 and Road 100, 8:56 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 1800 Burlingame Rd., 2:09 a.m.
Fire alarm, 100 E. 3rd St., Admire, 3:49 p.m.
Sunday
Domestic disturbance, address and time redacted
Non-injury accident, 1100 S. Highway 99, 10:09 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Burglary - late report, 900 Cottonwood St., 12:34 p.m.
Criminal damage, 500 Merchant St., 12:45 p.m.
Saturday
Criminal damage, 400 S. East St., 7:48 a.m.
Criminal damage, 500 W. 15th Ave., 2:47 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
