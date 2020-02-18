Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Structure fire, 1000 Sunnyslope St., 8:43 a.m.
Investigative case, Emporia, 9:07 a.m.
Investigative case, Emporia, 10:35 a.m.
Animal welfare check, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:56 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and Thompson St., 11:13 a.m.
Traffic stop, 700 Wilson St., 12:44 p.m.
Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 3:18 p.m.
Hit and run pedestrian, W. 18th Ave. and State St., 4:59 p.m.
Parking problem, 700 Mechanic St., 5:50 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, W. South Ave. and Merchant St., 1:26 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 100 S. Union St., 2:07 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1 S. Congress St., 5:10 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 Garfield St., 5:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, 10 S. Pine St, 6:02 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 600 Wilson St., 6:24 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1600 W. South Ave., 7:07 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 900 E. 12th Ave., 7:35 p.m.
Agency assist - warrant, 1700 Highland St., 10:50 p.m.
Sunday
Citizen assist, 1800 Industrial Rd., 8:04 a.m.
Missing person, 500 Mechanic St., 9:06 a.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, 1700 Prairie St., 1:32 a.m.
Warrant activity, 400 Mechanic St., 2:07 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 11:01 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 170 and Road T5, 9:50 p.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, 2400 Burlingame Rd., 1:23 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2100 Road 130, 5:49 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft - late report, 2300 Industrial Rd., 7:39 p.m.
Saturday
Criminal damage, 600 Commercial St., 1:57 a.m.
Sunday
Identity theft, 700 Riverview Cir., 12:23 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 600 Elm St., 12:37 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 1800 Merchant St., 12:43 p.m.
Theft - late report, 1600 Center St., 5:51 p.m.
Monday
Burglary - late report, 700 Wilson St., 6:07 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Vehicle theft, 100 Cherry St., Americus, 4:13 p.m.
Courts
Keri Waldner, 1007 East St., Apt. 12, breach of privacy, Jan. 22
Eratzeny Aparicio-Contreras, 826 Cottonwood St., Apt. A, leave scene/injury and no proof of insurance, Jan. 31
Lakota Preisner, 928 Lakeview St., debris on highway and driving without lights installed or equipped, Jan. 31
Broderick Stewart, 1230 Market St., Apt. E. 109, false identification and MIC, Feb. 2
Colton Bieker, 1230 Market St., Apt. E. 109, MIC, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 2
Matthew Finn, 7525 County Road 410, Ellsinore, MO, illegal U-turn and DUI, Feb. 6
Thomas Strother, 1217 Exchange St., disorderly conduct, Feb. 10
Russell Thomas, 1017 S. Maple St., mattress, furniture and trash in yard and on porch, Feb. 11
Donna Jeanneret, 867 Road 90, Olpe, improper backing, Feb. 12
Diego Magana-Mezquita, 117 Mechanic St., inattentive driving, Feb. 12
Dawn Merwin, 1114 East St., Apt. 15, fail to yield, Feb. 13
Jordan Timmons, 1701 Casa Loma Dr., fail to yield, Feb. 13
Caitlin Milner, 506 Maple St., improper backing, Feb. 13
Kenneth Suchy, 1533 Thompson St., stop sign, Feb. 14
Juan Romero, 108 East St., speeding and ignition interlock, Feb. 14
Angel Sanchez-Guevara, 1025 Mary St., Apt. 6, disorderly conduct, Feb. 15
Patricia Gonzalez, 1302 Garfield St., dog at large, Feb. 15
Andrew Butler, 1102 Sylvan St., Apt. 4, suspended driver’s license and turn signal, Feb. 15
Devin Evenson, 311 N. Poplar St., Eureka, no turn signal and DUI, Feb. 15
Gino Correa-Alban, 117 S. Union St., disorderly conduct, Feb. 15
Esmeralda Alejo, 922 Oak St., stop sign and driver’s license restriction violation, Feb. 17
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
