Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Non-injury accident, E. 10th Ave. and Exchange St., 2:51 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 E. Sixth Ave., 4:19 p.m.
Injury accident, 2200 W. 24th Ave., 9:16 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 10:50 p.m.
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Monday
Non-injury accident, E. 11th Ave. and Exchange St., 6:38 a.m.
Animal problem, 1100 Chestnut St., 7:00 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 7:36 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Welfare check, time and location redacted
Courts
Frankie Welch, 514 W. Boon St., Madison, no headlights and DUI, July 31
Marqus Moya, 10 S. Mechanic St., suspended driver’s license
Jose Reyes-Ambriz, 216 Neosho St., domestic battery, Aug. 1
Nathan Sexton, 608 W. Fifth Ave., battery, Aug. 1
Clinton Jenkins, 2083 Third St., Reading, fail to report accident, Aug. 1
Miguel Castro, 321 Sherman St., failure to yield, no proof of insurance and suspended driver’s license, Aug. 2
Eric Schaeffer, 1310 S. 33rd St., Kansas City, speeding and suspended driver’s license, Aug. 3
Jake Owens, 14120 Russell St., Overland Park, careless driving, Aug. 4
Cody Wheeler, 1214 N. Purdom, Olathe, following too close, Aug. 4
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
