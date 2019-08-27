Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1500 W. 6th Ave., 8:24 a.m.
Missing person, 1300 East. St., 10:59 a.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 12:15 p.m.
Animal welfare check, 1300 East St., 5:13 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 6:08 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Agency assist, 1300 I-35, 1:22 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 Overlander St., 7:50 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Theft, 2200 W. 7th Ave., 8:48 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 700 E. 12th Ave., 2:12 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Criminal damage, Road G, 3:52 a.m.
Courts
Madelynne Douglas, 1406 College Dr., improper backing, Aug. 22
Kenneth Walstrom, 336 Eveningside Dr., inattentive driving, Aug. 23
Ceaira Isley, 1638 Gold St., Wichita, disorderly conduct - fighting, Aug. 24
Teraesa Loggins, 1636 S. Gold St., Wichita, disorderly conduct - fighting, Aug. 24
Diamon Pugh, 1621 E. Crowley, Wichita, disorderly conduct, Aug. 24
Juan Romo, 305 Sunnyslope St., improper lane change and no driver’s license, Aug. 24
Ugonna Nwarie, 1018 Mechanic St., illegal left turn and no driver’s license, Aug. 24
Inocencio Salas-Fraire, 212 W. 1st Ave., headlights and no driver’s license, Aug. 25
Katlyn Kirkwood, 4236 NW. Leedy Rd., Topeka, defective headlight and TOC, Aug. 25
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
