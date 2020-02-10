Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Sunday

Juvenile runaway, address and time redacted

Injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and State St., 1:24 p.m.

Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 1:22 p.m.

Sex offense, address and time redacted

Welfare check, address and time redacted

Monday

Disorderly conduct, 2700 W. 18th Ave., 12:17 a.m.

Sheriff

Sunday

Burglary - late report, 20 W. 1st St., Allen, 5:53 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Sunday

Burglary - late report, 800 Congress St., 12:45 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 500 Mechanic St., 1:02 p.m.

Theft - late report, 1600 Wheeler St., 2:18 p.m.

Burglary - in progress, 1500 Watson St., 8:04 p.m.

Courts

Brian Solis, 110 Elm St., Elmdale, criminal trespass, criminal damage and possession of marijuana, Feb. 7

Brenda Harris, 52 S. Arundel St., stop sign, Feb. 7

Sheena Remfry, 832 SW High Ave., Topeka, improper backing and DUI, Feb. 8

Alec Keller, 1972 Airport Rd., Cottonwood Falls, following too close, Feb. 8

Roy Almanza Jr., 1510 N. Monterrey, Raymondville, TX, no driver’s license, Feb. 8

Abeni Darling-Andrews, 2101 Crestview Dr., careless driving, Feb. 8

Adam Brown, 1010 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, driving without lights displayed and DUI, Feb. 9

Justis Moore, 1610 E. Summerwood St., Goddard, MIP, Feb. 9

Jacob Simler, 1218 N. Oak Ridge Ct., Goddard, MIP, Feb. 9

Lilian Limaldonado, 501 Sunnyslope St., stop sign, Feb. 9

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal Emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

