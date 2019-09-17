Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Vehicle fire, W. Hwy. 50 & Industrial Rd., 9:17 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1000 Mary St., 9:42 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, location and time redacted
Possession of drug paraphernalia, location redacted, 2:19 p.m.
Monday
Vehicle fire, 500 Lincoln St., 2:04 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Injury accident, 300 E. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 8:30 a.m.
Animal at large, 1700 Road E, 1:09 p.m.
Motor vehicle hit & run – pedestrian, 3:55 p.m.
Motorist assist, Road Z & Road 90, Hartford, 5:48 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 8:53 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 9:28 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 9:32 p.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, 200 W. Hwy. 50, 12:41 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Theft, 800 Market St., 9:31 a.m.
Courts
Homer Holloway, 604 E. 10th Ave., inhalation of toxic vapors, Sept. 13
Benjamin Crump, 2021 Lincoln St., careless driving, Sept. 13
Valdinio Sanchez, 3909 Strong Ave., Kansas City, suspended driver’s license, Sept. 14
Jose Contreras Savcedo, 905 Oak St., vicious dog and dogs at large, Sept. 14
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
