Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Suspicious person, E. 4th Ave. and Mechanic St., 9:42 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Monday
Non-injury accident, 600 Whildin St., 5:22 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Structure fire, 200 W. 5th St., Admire, 8:10 a.m.
Monday
Non-injury accident, Road D and W. Highway 50, 6:41 a.m.
Injury accident, 2100 E. Highway 50, 7:29 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Criminal damage, 2300 W. 18th Ave., 11:22 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 1200 Whittier Place Ln., 5:50 p.m.
Monday
Fuel theft, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 7:34 a.m.
Courts
Ryan Anders, 134 Cherokee Ln., fail to yield in controlled intersection, Dec. 19
Esteban Lopez Rios, 623 Sunnyslope St., right turn at intersection and no driver’s license, Dec. 19
Dan Perez, 1023 Commercial St. Apt. 2, public urination, Dec. 19
Dominique Wilson, 1201 Triplett Dr., domestic battery, Dec. 20
Kaelan McDowell, 1614 E. Wilman Ct., obstructed tag, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Dec. 20
Dylan Wilson, 5205 Holly Way, West Richland, WA, domestic battery, Dec. 20
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.