Special to The Gazette
So many dream of owning a home walking distance to a vibrant park or a riverbank ripe for fishing, yet close to town.
Now this dream can become a reality as developers Carlos Hernandez, Jimmy Hernandez and Lynn Cunningham are building 11 homes with local contractor Grimmett Construction. The new development, called Riverside Court, boasts the Cottonwood River to the south, Peter Pan Park, with its new splash pad and deluxe disk golf course to the east, Riverside Elementary School to the north and mature Cottonwood trees to the west. The homesites truly provide the privacy and comfort of country living with all the conveniences of thriving within the city limits.
The first three homes are expected to be completed by early summer and will be three-bedroom, two-bathroom, ranch-style homes on slabs. They will be priced affordably, under $200,000. The remaining homes will continue being built with a completion goal of two years. Homesites are available for purchase for those desiring to build a custom home but will have the stipulation that the construction be completed within two years.
Scott Grimmett, owner of Grimmett Construction, will be overseeing the entire project from street development to home construction and is a local business owner with 27 employees. He has a reputation for providing quality craftsmanship and has been one of the leading contractors in Emporia for over two decades.
Local surveyor, Steve Brosemer of GeoTech and engineer Buck Driggs of Driggs Design Group, surveyed plotted and completed the required infrastructure plans, and are pleased the project is moving forward so quickly.
Lynn Cunningham, associate broker/realtor with Ek Real Estate was the person behind the dream. After seeing the vacant land, Cunningham knew it would be a beautiful place to put in a neighborhood. She called a few clients she had worked with on other real estate transactions and pitched the idea. As a local realtor, Cunningham has watched the scarcity of available homes under $240,000.
“Homes priced accordingly have gone on the market and often times have had multiple offers the same day,” Cunningham said.
Jimmy and Carlos Hernandez are two more developers committed to building affordable housing in Emporia. Although both live in Kansas City at the present time, they frequent Emporia and are committed to helping the housing market.
Carlos Hernandez is a widowed father of four who retired from IT Management at Cerner Corporation. Since 2017 he has been investing in real estate, with a focus on affordable housing.
“We see the Emporia housing market as an opportunity to continue our mission of providing affordable housing and quality-built homes for our clientele,” Carlos Hernandez said.
Jimmy Hernandez is a retired federal agent whose mom was born and raised on the south side of Emporia.
“I have fond memories of playing with cousins at Peter Pan Park and walking the Cottonwood River,” he said. “We still have family gatherings in Emporia and are pleased to be putting up much needed housing on the south side.”
Housing and construction are considered essential work during the Covid-19 quarantine, so Riverside Court is continuing to provide families with income during the pandemic. The homes will be eligible for first-time home buyer grants and new owners will not be subject to special taxes as the developers have taken out an infrastructure loan that will be paid back through the Rural Housing Incentive District program.
Those with questions on the homes or lots are encouraged to contact Lynn Cunningham with Ek Real Estate at 208-610-7503 or eksellsks@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.