World Breastfeeding
Week celebration
Join Lyon County WIC from 2 - 4 p.m. Aug. 9, at the Emporia Public Library’s large meeting room, to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week. This is a free event with no need to RSVP. Goodie bags, raffles, food and drinks.
Widowed Person Service meets
Widowed Person Service meets at 5 p.m. July 21 at Pizza Ranch, and 5 p.m. Aug. 2, at Billy Sims Restaurant. The group provides a supportive group of individuals that have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without their spouse.
Any widower is invited to attend our evening dinners held at various local restaurants on the first Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month from late March to early October. Ordering starts at 5:30 p.m.
2nd annual art show, auction
Leap of Faith Martial Arts will hold its 2nd annual Art Show and Auction benefiting SOS Emporia from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, 1415 Merchant St.
Students and their family members will be donating original pieces of art that they created. Art will be auctioned off silent auction style. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
Hartford football fundraiser
The inaugural Hartford Football cornhole tournament is 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6, at Hartford City Park. Winners will win a percentage of entry fees paid for the tournament. Remaining funds benefit the Hartford Jaguars football program. Entry is $40 a team if pre-registered by Aug. 4, and $50 a team afterwards.
Hamburgers and hotdogs available for $5 a meal. Also check out the 50/50 raffle. To register or ask questions, call Danen Kistner at 785-448-8597 or email dakistner@usd252.org.
Baby Closet open
The Baby Closet at the First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., is open from 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday. It will also be open 10 a.m. - noon Saturday, July 16.
The closet serve ages infant - 5 years old. Items are free and may include the following as supplies permit: diapers, wipes, 5 clothing articles, five food items, two miscellaneous items, one large item and two essential pantry items. Donations will be accepted. Call 620-342-6854 if you have questions.
Disc golf tourney
The Morris County Hospital Foundation hosts its 5th annual disc golf tournament July 16, at the Council Grove Fairgrounds Park. Four divisions including open/pro, advanced/intermediate, recreational, mixed male/female. Cash prizes up to $500 at all levels. Money raised benefits the purchase of a 3D Mammography machine.
Check-in between 8 - 8:30 a.m., player meeting at 9 a.m. Tee time starts at 9:15 a.m. To register, visit www.discgolfscene.com.
Chase County 4-H Livestock Sale
The Chase County Livestock Sale Committee announced the finalized plans for the 2022 4-H Livestock Sale at the 4-H Livestock Show and Sale Pavilion. The sale will be held in conjunction with the Chase County Fair at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, immediately preceding the fair barbecue.
Each 4-H member will be selling one animal per species through the auction. Buyers may support 4-H members either through payment of premium money on the animal or may purchase the animal outright for locker use.
Ice cream supper
Neosho Rapids United Methodist Women will hold their second ice cream supper of the summer at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Neosho Rapids Community Center. There will be homemade ice cream, sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks for a free will offering. There will also be a bake table and the Bazaar quilt will be there too.
