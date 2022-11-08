Police
October 28
Criminal deprivation of property, 302 South Market Street, 8 a.m.
October 31
Theft of property/services, 1200 Cottonwood Street, 12 p.m.
Theft of property/services, 1240 Highland Street, Apartment 3, 6 p.m.
November 3
Operate vehicle without registration or expired tag, 1200 block of Cottonwood Street, 3:42 a.m.
Animal bite, 311 State Street, 12:31 p.m.
Theft, 301 West Sixth Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Fraud, 518 Mechanic Street, 2:22 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, West U.S. 50 and Graphic Arts Road, 2:44 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – hit and run, 2628 West 18th Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
Structure fire, 327 West Sixth Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
Theft, 1210 Cottonwood Street, Apartment W10, 7:25 p.m.
Structure fire, 1523 West 15th Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
November 4
Traffic stop, West Sixth Avenue and Lawrence Street, 5:16 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 1502 Industrial Road, 7:54 a.m.
