Kansas State Senator Barbara Bollier will join the Lyon County Democrats for a meeting and reception from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Monday at VFW Post No. 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Bollier represents the 7th District and is running for US Senate, hoping to replace Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring this year.
Light refreshments will be served. All interested persons are invited to attend. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated.
Call 620-412-8786 or email lycodems@yahoo.com.
