The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission will receive its weekly financial report during a 10 a.m. study session Wednesday.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook.
Other items on the agenda include an update to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s stormwater runoff requirements and a discussion on the city’s lift stations.
City Manager Mark McAnarney will also discuss the city’s finances.
(2) comments
The budget shortfalls should be a good indication of what it looks like when the government takes over the lives of the people.
We are in a pandemic with people not working and not buying much of anything, and the budget shortfall is *almost* as bad as it was with Republican leadership during healthy times with a healthy economy.
