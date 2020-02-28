While the City of Emporia and the surrounding areas remain under a boil water advisory for the time being, city officials say the advisory could be lifted by early Saturday afternoon.
"Last night the turbidity levels came down and are now in compliance," Assistant City Manager Lane Massey said. "This morning at 5 a.m., city crew were out flushing the system and over the next couple of hours they will be taking water samples that we'll send to KDHE."
Massey said he was hoping the samples were in Topeka by noon, after which there would be a mandatory 24-hour waiting period to check for possible bacteria growth.
"We should hear something back by early afternoon on Saturday," he said. "If everything comes back good, KDHE should be able to lift the boil advisory sometime after lunch."
City officials issued a boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon after a mechanical failure located at the intake of the Neosho River raised the turbidity levels in the city's water distribution system. The city had already corrected the mechanical failure — which likely occurred overnight Tuesday — by the time the advisory was issued.
"We don't know the exact time the mechanical failure happened, but we do know the turbidity began going up Tuesday evening," Massey said.
The city is required to notify KDHE of turbidity levels once levels reach 1 Nephelometric Turbidity Units. The city's turbidity reached 1 NTU between 8 - 10 a.m. Wednesday.
If Friday's samples do not come back with satisfactory results, Massey said the city will need to flush the systems again. At that point, it would be Sunday before the advisory could be lifted.
"We are really hopeful that it will be tomorrow afternoon," he said.
Aside from the City of Emporia, the following areas are affected by the advisory:
City of Admire, Lyon County
City of Allen, Lyon County
Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
City of Hartford, Lyon County
Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County
Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County
Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County
Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County
City of Olpe, Lyon County
Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County
According to a written statement issued by the City of Emporia Wednesday afternoon, water customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage at www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.
