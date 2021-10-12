Leaders of this year's United Way campaign say it's going “very well.” Exactly how well is not quite clear.
“The numbers so far have shown that campaigns are going as well as they have in the past,” Executive Committee member Mickey Edwards said Tuesday.
“Honestly, I'm not surprised,” she added, “because of the generosity of our community.”
After a soft opening in September with a drive-through food drive, Edwards says the “shoot for the moon” goal of the 2021 campaign is $475,000. About $445,000 was raised last year, when no firm goal was announced due to uncertainly from coronavirus.
Several workplaces already have fundraising drives underway, Edwards said. She declined to say how much has been pledged so far, because numbers have not been calculated.
“We're looking at them more on an individual basis,” Edwards explained. She said the emphasis on a total goal will develop in the next month or so.
While the United Way nationwide is famous for what Edwards calls a “big fall push,” some areas have moved beyond that to year-round fundraising efforts in businesses and online. Edwards said one area business wants to delay its drive until next March.
“We're pretty easy to get along with,” Edwards said about that.
Online donations can be made at UWFH.org. Pledge forms are available for download there as well.
United Way of the Flint Hills donations benefit 28 agencies and organizations in Emporia and surrounding counties. However the pledges come, Edwards is optimistic about this year's campaign succeeding.
“We live in Emporia. There's not much more to be said,” she said.
