Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Oct. 28
Animal at-large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:05 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident, E. Sixth Ave. and Commercial St., 9:52 p.m.
Fraud, 518 Merchant St., 10:10 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 900 East. St. 11:45 a.m.
Fraud, 1000 Weaver St. 2:05 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, W. 18th Ave. and Industrial Rd., 4:07 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 Congress St., 4:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 Mechanic St., 6:48 p.m.
Marijuana possession, 700 E. 12th Ave., 8:25 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, 300 Commercial St., 8:52 p.m.
Oct. 29
Attempt to locate, 200 Ridgeway Road, 1:30 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident, 200 Peyton St., 5:40 a.m.
Sheriff
Oct. 28
Structure fire, 200 Mechanic St., Hartford. 7:10 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Burglary, 1100 Union St., 8:40 p.m.
Courts
Oct. 25
Dakota Lee Goza, speeding
Francisco Juan Granado, Sr., no seatbelt.
Alfonso Perez-Cardoso, failure to yield.
Tessa Jo Rossillon, speeding.
Schyler Marie Schmidt, speeding in school zone.
Andrea G. Schneider, no seatbelt.
Sarah Lynn Tapp, stop sign.
Oct. 26
Maria Elisabeth Brahme, speeding.
Ashley Guadalupe Cervantes, failure to yield.
Guadalupe Esquivel, Jr., stop sign.
Rodger G. Raue, miscellaneous nuisances.
Yamilet Salazar, careless driving.
Oct. 27
William L. Fisher, red light.
Oct. 28
Derek Daniel Helums Bahr, theft.
Briahna Beckman, speeding.
Rolando Bernal, nuisance animal.
James Floyd Green, failure to yield.
Flor De Liz Romo-Rodriguez, speeding.
Joseph Merle Simon, inattentive driving.
Nicole M. Sumpter, suspended/revoked drivers license.
Francisca Velazquez, leaving scene unattended.
William White Walker, failure to yield.
Oct. 29
Mariel Gwinn Martin, unlawful deprivation of property.
Luis A. Morales-Diaz, speeding, driving left of center.
Glenn Allen Parker, speeding in school zone.
Steven Angel Rodriguez, speeding.
Nov. 1
Jordan Renea Evans, public urination or defecation.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
