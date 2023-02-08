Trivia fundraiser

The Emporia First Church of the Nazarene will hold a Trivia Challege ministry fundraiser at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the church located at 2931 W. 24th Ave. Sign up as a team or an individual. Cost is $15 per person, which includes trivia and dinner.

