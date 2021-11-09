Red Stocking Breakfast
Kansas Children’s Service League is pleased to be able to hold the annual Red Stocking Breakfast December 4 from 7:30 10:30 a.m. at Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave. An all-one-can-eat hot breakfast will be served by local celebrities and there will be a silent auction featuring gifts for the holidays.
Tickets are $12 in advance; children 10 and younger eat free. Tickets are at www.kcsl.org/RedStocking through Dec. 3. Support healthy families in Lyon County.
22nd annual Veterans Day program
Veterans and their families are invited to Lebo’s 22nd annual Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lebo High School gym. Veterans from each of the five military branches will be recognized by Lebo students, faculty and band.
A reception with cookies and coffee will be held from 1:15-2 p.m. in the high school commons area before the program. The program is free and open to the public.
For any additional information contact Lebo High School at 620-256-6341.
Chase County Veterans Day activities
The Chase County All Veterans Committee is inviting all Chase County veterans and their guests to a free Veterans Day luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at St. Anthony Hall.
Following the lunch, everyone is encouraged to attend the Veterans Day program at 1:30 p.m. at Chase County All Veterans Memorial in Swope Park.
Maj. General Lee Tafanelli (Ret.) will be the guest speaker. The Chase County High School Band will perform patriotic music and CCES second graders will lead the pledge of allegiance.
A freewill offering will be accepted.
Walnut Elementary Food Drive
The Walnut Elementary School Food Drive will be held Nov. 15 - 19. Drop off food items at the school vestibule, 801 Grove St., between 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. - noon Friday. The goal is to collect 2,021 items.
The drive will benefit Food For Students, which provides food-to-go bags for district students experiencing food insecurity.
