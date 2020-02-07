SOS CASA of the Flint Hills has been awarded a $3,109 Professional Development Initiative Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children.
SOS CASA of the Flint Hills recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The grant will pay for coursework and other costs leaders would otherwise incur to develop the skills to better serve children who have a CASA/GAL advocate.
“This grant will provide training to CASA staff on various issues and emerging trends that impact the families we serve," said Dena Russell-Marino, Director for SOS CASA of the Flint Hills. "Through this grant, CASA staff and volunteers will be better equipped to advocate for the best interests of children in our community.”
There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 45 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, US Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.
For more information on becoming a volunteer advocate, contact CASA at 343-2744 or email drussell@soskansas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.