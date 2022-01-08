Waterline improvements
Waterline improvements along 12th Avenue from Grand to Chestnut streets are set to begin the week of Jan. 17. There will be signed detour routes, lane closures and one-way westbound traffic along 12th Avenue during the project, which is expected to last for up to four months. Proceed with caution if traveling in the area and follow any construction traffic control.
Mobile food pantry
A drive-thru mobile food pantry sponsored by Tyson Foods will take place from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Abundant Harvest Kitchen, 1028 Whittier St. Guests are asked not to arrive early. Anyone in need of food assistance may attend. Guests will be asked for the total number of people in the household, along with number of seniors and kids. Limit one visit per household.
January StoryWalk
The Emporia Public Library’s latest StoryWalk is up throughout the month of January, featuring the children’s picture book “Froggy Gets Dressed,” written by Jonathan London and illustrated by Frank Remkiewicz. The walk is available at store windows on Commercial Street between Sixth and 12th avenues. Enjoy a “toad-ally ribbiting story” while leaping and reading through the StoryWalk, beginning at Complete Works LLC.
For more information, please visit emporialibrary.org or follow the Emporia Public Library on Facebook.
Olpe UMC soup supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a soup supper from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid.
The menu features ham & beans vegetable, chili, potato and ham chowder, chicken & noodle, other soups, homemade pie and other desserts, tea and coffee There will be socially distanced seating, or carry-out.
Cost is a free-will offering. Call for carry-out at 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
Baby Closet to open
The First Congregational Church’s Baby Closet will host a grand opening from 2 - 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at the church located at 12th Avenue and State Street. Go through the west door and go down the stairs.
The public is invited to attend.
Public improvement auction
Emporia Main Street will hold its public improvement auction at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Granada Theatre. Entertainment will be provided by the Dueling Pianos.
Tickets are available now at www.emporiagranada.com.
Kick-a-thon
Leap of Faith Martial Arts will hold its 2nd Annual Kick A Thon to benefit Shiloh House from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The event takes place at E:24/7, located 622 Merchant St.
Anyone is welcome to make a donation or a pledge. Contact Annika Douglas at 785-422-5973 or by messaging Leap of Faith on Facebook.
