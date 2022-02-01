City commission meets
The Emporia City Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Courtroom.
Ites on the agenda include a maintenance agreement with the Emporia Public Library, CVAB appointments and a resolution for a hearing date on the proposed Kretsinger Addition.
VFW beef and noodle dinner
The VFW beef (or turkey) and noodle dinner is 4 - 8 p.m. today, Feb. 1, at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
The menu is beef and noodles or turkey and noodles with mashed potatoes, corn and a roll. Public is welcome. The meal is $8 a plate.
Public improvement auction
Emporia Main Street will hold its public improvement auction at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Granada Theatre. Entertainment will be provided by the Dueling Pianos.
Tickets are available now at www.emporiagranada.com.
ECKTs meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Burlington Kansas Library conference room, located on Hwy 75 Burlington. The main entree will be Potato Soup. Please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
The meetings are a time to share experiences and information about the Model T’s. Members and guests talk about their current car projects and problem solving. There is a wealth of genuine experience within the club available for the asking. It’s a real treat to drive the cars and display them at local events. A calendar of events will be available. It’s a good time to make plans for sharing with others.
Members, will be reporting on their trip to the 2022 Model T Ford Winter Clinic at McPherson College sponsored by the Flatland T’s of Kansas. Others will report on the plans for the Hillbilly Tour this September to be held in SW Missouri and SE Kansas. The club welcomes additional ideas for tours, Day Trips and gettogethers
The ECKT’S is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the pubic. Please feel free to visit. For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.
