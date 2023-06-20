70th summer tour
The Kansas Public Radio brings its 70th Summer Tour to Emporia from 5 - 7 p.m. June 29, at Radius Brewing Co. Come out to celebrate the station’s 70th anniversary and chat about KPR’s love of radio over refreshments and live music with local folk artist Elexa Dawson.
More information about how to become a member is located at support.kansaspublicradio.org.
Car show
The Tumbados Car Show is 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Flinthills Mall. Free for spectators, including free pony rides and bounce houses for kids.
Registration for vehicles is $20. Save $5 if you register before June 23. Awards for best old school, best truck, best bike, best import and best in show. Email arturovazquezflores@gmail.com for more information.
BBQ fundraiser
The Emporia Fire Department is holding a bbq fundraiser from 5 -7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Fire Station No. 2, 1427 Industrial Rd. The meal features a pulled pork dinner with sandwich, chips, baked beans and a dessert, in a drive-thru style. Guests will be asked to enter from the apron on the west side of the station off of 15th Avenue. From there, you’ll go straight through the building, get your food and exit onto Industrial Road.
Cost is a free-will donation.
Rummage and bake sale
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave., will host a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Items include furniture, dishes, cookie jars, some antiques, linens, books, children’s toys and books, lots of Christmas plus other holiday decorations, clothes for all ages, luggage, office supplies, outside garden items, many other items.
Emporia Pickleball Club hosts tourney
The Emporia Pickleball Club will host a non-sanctioned tournament with a variety of levels on July 8 at Reeble Courts and Hammond Park. Registration forms are available on the Emporia Pickleball Club Facebook page, or you can contact Sandy Loucks at sssloucks@yahoo.com. The deadline to register is July 1.
USD 253 free summer meals
Children ages one to 18 are eligible for free summer meals Monday - Friday, through July 28. Children must be present to pick up meals. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Walnut and William Allen White Elementary. No meals will be offered July 3 or 4. For questions, call the Food Service Department at 620-341-2382.
Street Cats Club presents Lolapalooza
The Street Cats Club will present Lolapalooza, a street party in downtown Emporia, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 8. The event supports the Lola Love Fund, a grant providing free spay/neuter services for low-income cat owners.
Expect food, face painting, games, vendors and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1258099851476236.
Truckin’ for Tucker
The annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K run/walk is scheduled for June 24 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. To register online at trukinfortucker@yahoo.com or at emporiarec.org. The cost is $25 which includes a T-shirt. Registration and payment must be received by June 8. Entries are non-refundable. You can also do it virtual and post your run to the Trunkin’ For Tucker Facebook page.
Vacation bible school
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, will take a trip to the “once thriving metropolis of Philippi” this summer to learn about Paul and Silas, during vacation bible school. The program is 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the church. Lunch will be provided.
Potty-trained children ages 3 - grade 4 are invited. For more information, call Rena Traw at 620-342-1144, or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com, or visit www.nlccoe.com.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is June 24 in Reading. Take part in the 5K run/walk or 14.5 or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride. Register by June 10 to get a T-shirt and be eligible for a drawing. Proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Registration starts 6:30 a.m. June 24 and races begin at 7:30 a.m. at Reading City Park. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for registration form.
Celebrities in Disguise III
Come out and see six local celebrities compete in two rounds of competition to benefit Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention and Emporia Pride activities. Event has been moved to 7 - 9 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Fourth of July celebration
The Neosho Rapids community will celebrate Independence Day with a community picnic, fireworks and music on July 2 at the Neosho Rapids City Park. The picnic starts at 5:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and your tableware. Music will be performed by Callie and Kensley Medrano at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.
