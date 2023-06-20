70th summer tour

The Kansas Public Radio brings its 70th Summer Tour to Emporia from 5 - 7 p.m. June 29, at Radius Brewing Co. Come out to celebrate the station’s 70th anniversary and chat about KPR’s love of radio over refreshments and live music with local folk artist Elexa Dawson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.