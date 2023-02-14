Police
Feb. 8
Animal at large, 2748 Regency Dr., 9:14 a.m.
Drug - possession of paraphernalia, 3184 W. Hwy. 50, 11:10 a.m.
Court order violation, 518 Mechanic St., 11:14 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 519 E. 12th Ave., 11:41 a.m.
Citizen community contact, E. 9th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 1:22 p.m.
Drug - possession marijuana, 3303 W. 18th Ave., 3:03 p.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 105 S. East St., 3:38 p.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, W. 2nd Ave. and Congress St., 4:48 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, W. 4th Ave. and Congress St., 8:18 p.m.
Feb. 9
Disturbance - family disturbance, information redacted
Non-injury accident, 3021 Eaglecrest Dr., 7:34 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 18th Ave. and Eaglecrest Dr., 7:43 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 18th Ave. and Graphic Arts Rd., 7:57 a.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Non-injury accident, 1217 Neosho St., 8:44 a.m.
Drug - possession marijuana, 1221 E. 12th Ave., 9:22 a.m.
Animal at large, E. Sixth Ave. and Exchange St., 10:20 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Sixth Ave. and Congress St., 11:44 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 9th Ave. and Oak St., 11:39 a.m.
Simple battery, 2300 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:20 p.m.
Drug - possession marijuana, 3302 W. 18th Ave., 2:14 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:34 p.m.
Drug - possession marijuana, 1221 E. 12th Ave., 5:09 p.m.
Theft, 2611 W. Hwy. 50, 5:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 E. 12th Ave., 7:46 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 701 E. Sixth Ave., 9:16 p.m.
Sheriff
Feb. 8
Drug - possession marijuana, 3303 W. 18th Ave., 10:21 a.m.
Injury accident, N. Hwy. 99 and Road 210, 1:03 p.m.
Injury accident, N. Hwy. 99 and Road 240, 1:06 p.m.
Feb. 9
Non-injury accident, Road 75 and Road R, Olpe, 6:52 a.m.
Injury accident, 100 S. Hwy. 99, Madison, 7:42 a.m.
Drug - possession marijuana, 100 Commercial St., Hartford, 10:29 a.m.
Structure fire, 1393 Road M, 11:08 a.m.
Animal at large, Road 90 and Road Y5, Hartford, 4:54 p.m.
