Good morning! Sunshine today with a high of 87. Tonight partly cloudy with a low of 69.
Here are our top stories from yesterday:
Fundraiser set for local woman injured in July motorcycle wreck
EPD seeking hit and run kidnapping suspects
Local dealerships say it will be months before auto shortage is solved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.