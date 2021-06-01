Mobile food pantry
A monthly mobile food pantry sponsored by Tyson Foods and the Kansas Food Bank returns to Abundant Harvest, 1028 Whittier St., from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Anyone in need of assistance may attend, with no restrictions or income guidelines. People will be asked the number of seniors and children at pick-up. This is a first come first serve event and distribution will last until boxes are gone.
Flag Day observations
The Emporia Lions Club will wave flags from 4 - 6 p.m. June 14. from the Prairie Street overpass at I-35. The public is invited to come out and join in the celebration.
In Chase County, soiled or torn flags may be turned into Kansas Graphics on K-177 in Cottonwood Falls for the next flag retirement ceremony to be held June 14, 2021 at the All Veterans Memorial. The Flint Hills Community Band will perform a patriotic concert beginning at 8 p.m., to be followed by the flag retirement ceremony.
Diabetes Education Support
Group meeting
Newman Regional Health will host a Diabetes Education Support Group Meeting from 7 - 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3 in the ESU School of Nursing Auditorium, located east of the hospital.
Samantha Morrison, PT, DPT will be presenting on “Exercise & Activity.” The purpose of this group is to create a climate of support and education that will assist attendee’s efforts with their diabetes care, or the care of their family member. No RSVP necessary for this free event. All participants will be screened upon entry, including temperature checks. Masks are required.
Admire All-Student Alumni Reunion
The Admire Alumni Reunion will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Admire Community Center. All students, teachers, families and friends are invited to attend.
Activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour. The North Lyon County Museum will be open. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $12 per person. Reservations and a check payable to Admire Alumni are due by June 5 and may be sent to Carol Curless at 1440 Road 310, Admire, Kan. 66830. If you have any questions, please call 620-528-3407.
Biscuits & Gravy fundraiser
for Tucker Lee
The Lyon County Fair Board is sponsoring a fundraiser benefiting Tucker Lee will be held 7 - 11 a.m. June 5 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, 2700 US-50. Lee was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Donations can also be made to the Tucker Lee Medical Benefit Fund at ESB Financial. Funds will help Lee see Dr. Faber in Boston, Mass.
T-shirts are also being sold through Shelbys’ Sassy Designs online at https://shelbyssassydesigns.square.site/product/tucker-lee-fundraiser/485.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Summer Full of Life Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held noon - 6 p.m. June 7 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 8 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. To make a life-saving appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-RED-CROSS. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment. Give between May 28 - June 13 for a limited-edition Red Cross T-Shirt, while supplies last.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail benefiting Handlebars of Hope is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, June 26 in Reading City Park. Fun 5K run/walk, 14.5-mile or 26.5-mile gravel bike rides. All events are non-timed in the spirit of fun and fitness.
Pre-register by June 12 to receive a T-shirt for $25.00. Cost to sign up the day of registration is $25.00, no T-shirt included. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event.
Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Check out Tornado Trot & Trail on Facebook for updates and more information.
Summer meal program
The Emporia Public Schools district will offer free breakfast and lunch for all kids ages 1 - 18 Monday - Friday beginning June 2 - July 30.
The meals are available from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. via drive-thru at Riverside, Village and William Allen White elementary schools. No meal services will be offered on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Breakfast Fundraiser
A breakfast fundraiser will be held to raise money for Diane Davis. Biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes, link sausages, fresh fruit and drinks will be on the menu during St. Anthony Catholic Church’s fundraiser from 7 - 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6 at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City. Proceeds will go toward helping Davis with medical expenses.
The meal is available for dine-in, carryout and deliveries for a free-will donation. Call 620-273-6111 for place an order.
Head Start roundup and open application day
ECKAN is holding an open application day from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. today, June 2 at 1130 Scott St. and 215 W. 6th Ave. ECKAN offers free Head Start programs from pre-natal to age 5.
Bring proof of income and proof of birth of child. Call 343-3270 or 342-2304 with questions.
First Friday Art Walk
The First Friday Art Walk is 4 - 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Emporia. Check www.emporiafirstfriday.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.