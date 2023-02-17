Annual fish fry
The 23rd annual NLC Youth Association Fish Fry & Silent Auction fundraiser is noon - 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the NLC Community Center, 108 E. 7th St., Allen. The menu includes catfish, chicken strips, hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and homemade desserts. Silent auction will close at 7:30 p.m.
Free will donation accepted. Dine in or Carry out available.
Fundraising luncheon
The Emporia Senior Center will hold a fundraising luncheon on Friday, Feb. 24 for $10. The menu includes from-scratch chicken pot pie, Coca-Cola cherry salad, dessert, tea or coffee. Fundraising luncheons are an opportunity to earn additional revenues.
Please call the ESC at 620-343-3160 or stop in to make your reservation today.
Pancake breakfast
The Eagle Creek Saddle Club will be serving all you can eat pancakes at the Chicken House in Olpe from 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. The menu also includes smoked sausage patties, eggs, homemade pies and drinks at an additional cost. For more information call Tony Redeker at 620-343-5310 or Staci Garriott: 254-396-3700.
German-themed meal
The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve a German-themed meal from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, at the church. The menu is bierocks, sauerkraut and sausage, sauerbraten with vegetables and gingersnap gravy, salads, homemade pie and other desserts, relishes and drinks.
The handicapped-accessible church is located at 120 W. Listerschied in Olpe. Cost is a freewill offering. Carry-out or limited indoor seating is available. Questions? Call 620-475-3863 0r 620-343-5544.
Shrove Tuesday pancakes
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 828 Commercial St., will hold a Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner from 5 - 7 p.m. Feb. 21, at the church. The menu includes all you can eat panckes.
Tickets are $6 for adults or $4 for children ages 2 - 9. Children under 2 eat free. Proceeds benefit a local charity. Tickets available at the door.
Planning your next chapter
Estate planning attorney Larry Putnam will discuss “Planning your next chapter” at 2 p.m. March 1, at Grace United Methodist Church. Questions about wills, trusts, executors, beneficiaries, durable power of attorney, living wills and health care power of attorney will be answered. All are welcome to attend.
Trivia fundraiser
The Emporia First Church of the Nazarene will hold a Trivia Challege ministry fundraiser at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the church located at 2931 W. 24th Ave. Sign up as a team or an individual. Cost is $15 per person, which includes trivia and dinner.
To learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 620-342-2858, or email pastorpaulefc@gmail.com. Registrations due by Feb. 19.
Beef and noodle dinner
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Neosho Rapids Grade School multipurpose room, 240 N. Commercial St. The menu includes homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and a drink. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under.
There will also be a drawing for prizes. Get tickets at the door.
Soup Supper
The annual Soup Supper for the Bethel community will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the School House. Each family is asked to bring vegetable beef soup or chili, a dessert and table service. The Pep & Progress Community Unit will provide the drinks.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a program that is designed to help those who have experienced the trauma of a divorce, or those who are contemplating a divorce. The program will meets from 6 - 8 p.m. each Sunday between now - April 23, excluding Feb. 12 and April 9, at New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register, you can call 620-342-1144 or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com.
Kansans for Constitutional Integrity to meet
The Kansans for Constitutional Integrity will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the large meeting room at the Lyon County Courthouse annex, 402 Commercial Street. The topic is “The Unique Kansas Connection: An Article V Convention to Roe v. Wade.”
GriefShare Support Group
The First United Methodist Church at 823 Merchant St. in Emporia would like to extend an invitation to anyone who is grieving the loss of someone close to them, by attending a GriefShare Support Group seminar. The seminar will be held each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through May 1. Please contact the church at 620-342-6186 for more information.
EFOZ roundup
The 2023 EFOZ Roundup benefiting the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is 6 p.m. March 3, at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Hors d’oeurvres and a cash bar, plus silent and live auctions throughout the evening. Come out and support the zoo. Tickets are $30 a person or $240 for a table. Reserve tables by calling 620-341-4365, online at www.emporiazoo.org, or from any board members.
Community Blood Drives
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
Feb. 27 – Emporia Logan Avenue Elementary School – School Gym – 2 – 6 p.m.
Feb. 28 – Emporia Walnut Elementary – School Gym – 1:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Legislative dialogue scheduled
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Biscuit and Gravy breakfast
The Emporia Lions Club will host a biscuit and gravy breakfast from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Children ages 10 and under eat for $2.50. For tickets, see a Lion or call Houston Sober at Farmers Insurance at 620-342-0807.
Fried chicken dinner
The Lebo United Women of Faith will hold a fried chicken dinner at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Lebo United Methodist Hall Fellowship Hall, 201 W. Fourth St. The menu includes two pieces of chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad and your choice of a homemade dessert.
Price is a suggested donation of $10 per plate. Dine-in or to-go options available.
Chicken noodle dinner
The Grace United Methodist Church will hold a chicken noodle dinner from 5 - 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the church located on South Avenue between State and Neosho streets. The menu includes chicken, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn or green beans, salad, homemade roll, dessert and a beverage, for $10 per person. Dine-in or carryout available.
Tickets on sale now through any church member or by calling 620-342-2240 Monday - Thursday, or at the door.
