Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Saturday
Suspicious person, 123 S. Merchant, 1:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 Merchant St., 9:03 a.m.
Theft, 1901 W. 6th Ave., 4:05 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1201 W. 12th Ave., 2:27 a.m.
Animal problem, 426 Melody Ln, 1:49 p.m.
Traffic Stop, 500 Neosho, 10:31 p.m.
Traffic Stop, 1300 S Hwy 99, 5:13 a.m.
Alcohol offense, 605 Commercial St., 1:04 a.m.
Traffic stop, 605 Commercial St., 1:28 a.m.
Traffic stop, 900 Commercial St., 2:49 a.m.
Sunday
Public urination, 500 Merchant St., 1:03 a.m.
Alcohol offense, 402 Merchant St., 1:54 a.m.
Alcohol offense, E 12th Avenue & Commercial, 5:13 a.m.
Communications offense, 800 Lakeview St., 6:53 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 1829 Merchant St., 7:15 a.m.
Criminal threat,213 E. 17th St., 12:36 p.m.
Trespass, 1105 Commercial St., 12:47 p.m.
Check welfare, 310 W. 12th Ave., 7:55 p.m.
Monday
Battery, 3302 W. 18th Ave, 8:13 a.m.
Battery, 3302 W. 18th Ave, 9:59 a.m.
Hit and run pedestrian, 2810 W. 18th Ave., 10:29 a.m.
Check welfare, 1830 E. Highway 50, 5:50 p.m.
Medical-overdose, W. 18th Ave. and Merchant St., 10:31 p.m.
Lost property, address not listed, 11:00 a.m.
Lost property, address not listed, 3:41 p.m.
Traffic-hazard, 1800 Road G, 6:26 p.m.
Traffic accident injury, 2367 Road H, 6:28 p.m.
Tuesday
Animal problem, 1346 Road 130, 8:42 a.m.
Traffic stop, East St. & 6th Ave., 12:44 p.m.
Lost property, no address listed, 2:55 p.m.
Structure fire, 2290 Road 40, 11:15 p.m.
Activity/service, 518 Mechanic St., 9:20 a.m.
Check welfare, 1037 Mary St. apt 3, 10:18 a.m.
Criminal damage, 500 Commercial St., 10:44 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, no address listed, 1:44 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 3302 W. 18th Ave., 3:25 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, E. 12th Ave. and Commercial St., 3:59 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 824 State St. Apt 1, 4:24 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, injury, 601 S. Commercial St., 5:09 p.m.
Criminal threat, 821 Congress St. Apt 1, 4:54 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, injury, W 6th Ave. & Rural St., 9:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 1407 W. 6th Ave., 12:56 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 3000 Road F, 6:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident, injury, 400 S. Weaver St, 12:01 a.m.
Sheriff
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Saturday
Auto Burglary, 1301 E. 11th Ave, 10:56 a.m.
Auto Burglary, 1308 E. 11th Ave, Apt 1, 3:01 p.m.
Auto Burglary, 1201 Triplett Dr Apt. h93, 3:43 p.m.
Theft vehicle, 11 Broad St., 8:20 a.m.
Theft, 2201 Road U, 10:05 a.m.
Criminal damage, 644 Road 180, 4:47 p.m.
Sunday
Auto burglary, 2120 Industrial Rd., 1:05 p.m.
Burglary, 1401 Merchant St. Apt 4, 7:00 p.m.
Criminal threat, 213 E. 7th St., 12:36 p.m.
Grass fire, Road A & Highway 56, 4:10 p.m.
Grass fire, 3200 Road F, 6:29 p.m.
Monday
Theft, 1211 Garfield St., 11:34 a.m.
Theft, 1620 Wheeler St., 10:48 a.m.
Theft, 518 Mechanic St., 4:49 p.m.
Tuesday
Theft, 425 Mechanic St., 10:28 a.m.
Sheriff
Courts
Saturday
Maria Guadalupe, speeding
Davonte Preshawn Hailey, unlawful deprivation of property
Jarrell Marque Page, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Flor De Liz Romo-Rodrequez, speeding, no proof of insurance
Ryan Patrick Rues, speeding
Caleb Mac Sanders, driving without lights installed or equipped
Sunday
Nathan Tyler Adamson, minor poss/ purchase/consume liquor
Carl Jonathan Aikman, minor poss/ purchase/ consume liquor, public urination or defecation
Jose Luis Ayala-Rangel, DUI, open container in public
Eli William Stewart, open container in public
Ashley Brooke Wilderman, minor possess/ purchase/consume liquor
Monday
Charles Kevin Baldwin, expired tag
Jonya Dautry Kelley, suspended DL/revoked DL, revoked/suspended tag, windshield requirements
Tuesday
Karma Lea Michelle, careless driving
Chadwick Neal Onek, having a junk motor vehicle on private property, miscellaneous nuisances
Ruth A. Wiltz, speeding
Joseph Merle Simon, inattentive driving
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
